Chloe x Halle Channel The ’90s In Catchy ‘Ungodly Hour’ Music Video

Chloe x Halle are the ultimate ’90s girl band in their new “Ungodly Hour” music video.

In the new visual, which they debuted Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the sister duo, made up of Chloe and Halle Bailey, get extraterrestrial while dancing in shiny blue bodysuits.

RELATED: Chloe x Halle Perform Stunning Rendition Of Single ‘Don’t Make It Harder On Me’

Throughout the clip, the pair are also hooked up to machinery and fluorescent lights.

The catchy tune, which goes, “When you decide you like yourself (Holler at me)/ When you decide you need someone (Call up on me)/ When you don’t have to think about it/ Love me at the ungodly hour,” is off Chloe x Halle’s latest album, Ungodly Hour.

RELATED: Beyoncé Presents Chloe x Halle With The Rising Star Award At Billboard’s Women In Music Event

Following the super success of the Chloe x Halle record, the album is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album, the lead single, “Do It”, is nominated for Best R&B Song, while “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the upcoming Grammy awards.

Ungodly Hour is available to stream everywhere now.