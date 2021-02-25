Shay Mitchell Says She Doesn’t ‘Want To Go Through Pregnancy Again’ After Suffering With Prenatal Depression

Shay Mitchell discusses her struggle with prepartum depression during an interview on Katie Lowes’ “Katie’s Crib” podcast.

Mitchell, who shares 1-year-old daughter Atlas Noa with partner Matte Babel, shares: “For the majority of [my pregnancy], I was so blessed and liked a lot of it. But the parts I didn’t like, I’m like ‘Oh man, wow.'”

She adds, “I’m going to be honest and say it. I want [Atlas to have] a sibling so bad, but I don’t want to go through pregnancy again. I wasn’t that beaming goddess that absolutely loved it. I don’t want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally.”

“I had prepartum, not post, but pre,” Mitchell continues. “That was something I didn’t know back then. I only knew postpartum so I was preparing myself for that. But then when I was upset and not feeling my best during, I was like, ‘Wait what’s this? Nobody talked about this. I should be so happy right now.’

“So I’m nervous to go back into it for that again. However, I feel like if I’m home and I can be comfortable and I don’t put the pressure on myself, I’ll be more at ease,” she adds, according to People.

“We need to talk again next season… I’m going to put money on it that you will have a second child then,” Lowes insists, as the Canadian star replies: “I’ll probably put money on it too.”

Mitchell’s latest interview comes after she spoke to Ashley Graham about the highs and lows of becoming a mom in a candid podcast chat.