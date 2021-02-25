Nick Jonas Announces New Album And Drops Title Track ‘Spaceman’

Nick Jonas is feeling like a spaceman.

On Thursday, the singer announced his new album Spaceman and debuted its title track, which he will also perform while pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

The #Spaceman era has begun. — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 25, 2021

Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal. I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time… Thank you. — NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas) February 25, 2021

“TV tells me what to think/Bad news, maybe, I should drink/’Cause I feel like a spaceman/I feel like a spaceman,” Jonas sings on the contemplative track.

Nick Jonas. Photo: Anthony Mandler

As fans quickly noted, the lyrics of “Spaceman” articulate the feelings many have had given the given the current state of the world.

The Spaceman album is set for release on March 12.

Fans can watch Nick Jonas perform the new single when he hosts “Saturday Night Live”, on Feb. 27 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.