Wesley Snipes Not Involved With Marvel’s New ‘Blade’ Movie But Supports Mahershala Ali

The mantle of “Blade” is being passed from Wesley Snipes to Mahershala Ali.

Ali will lead Marvel’s new iteration of the vampire-centric superhero horror property. In a new interview Uproxx, Snipes confirmed he had no involvement with Marvel’s new movie but gave them his unconditional support.

“I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions,” Snipes said. “It’s a beautiful thing. I think it’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands.”

Snipe is still heavily influenced by the role. He said a new project he is working on is a “‘Blade’-killer”

“[It’s] our ‘Blade’ on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel,” he explained. “But the action is going to be… well, we did white belt action in ‘Blade’. Now we’re going to do black belt action.”

“We’re so much better than we were then,” he continued. “Some of the things that were innovated in the ‘Blade’ franchise in the first film are now standard in the Marvel universe and all of these other action movies. And the technology allows them to do a lot of things we couldn’t do then. Now give us the technology, and we’ve already got the skills and the flavour. It’s popping, baby!”

Snipes will next star in Amazon Prime Video’s “Coming 2 America” on March 5.