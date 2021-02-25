Kaitlyn Bristowe Addresses Jason Tartick Breakup Rumours

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are very much together.

The former “Bachelorette”, 35, addressed breakup rumours on her Instagram stories Wednesday night, revealing she and Tartick are still an item.

While the pair have been dating since 2018, many Bachelor Nation followers noticed a possible cryptic message in a recent Instagram post. In a photo of dogs, Ramen and Pinot, fans noticed a mural of hearts in the background, one of which read “Single AF.”

“So I posted a picture and in the background, it said ‘Single AF’ and I didn’t even notice,” Bristowe explained on the social media platform. “So people thought it was hinting towards something, but it’s not. So then I put on my stories that if you zoom out, it also says ‘Engaged AF,’ basically to say don’t take it seriously.”

She added, “So now people think I’m engaged, and they think I’m single.”

Bristowe later turned the camera to Tartick who also confirmed they are neither broken up nor engaged. Tarick later commented on Bristowe’s original post, asking, “Who’s single AF, Ramen or Pinot?”

She later posted another Instagram photo, this time of a mug with the words “Taken AF” across it. “Just gonna sip from this,” she captioned the post.

Bristowe and Tartick have been dating since 2018, meeting after her split from Shawn Booth, who she met during her season of the “Bachelorette”. Tarick appeared on Season 14 of the hit reality show starring Becca Kufrin.