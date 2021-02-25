Kenan Thompson Ends Up Sweating After Taking On The Wings Of Death On ‘Hot Ones’

Kenan Thompson became the latest celebrity to take on the wings of death during Thursday’s episode of “Hot Ones”.

The “Saturday Night Live” star revealed he was a huge fan of the YouTube First We Feast show before saying he loved episodes with Gordon Ramsay and Pete Davidson.

Thompson answered numerous questions during the episode, including one about Alex Trebek.

Admitting the beloved Canadian host complimented him on the “Black Jeopardy!” “SNL” sketch, Thompson shared, “He was patting me on the back about that, but I was patting him on the back for probably being one of the smartest people in the world.

“Because it seems like he knows the answer to all of those ‘Jeopardy!’ questions. He has a way of responding to each question like, ‘No, of course, it’s this, and that, and the other, because I read this book or I’ve known about this historic town in Rome.’ You know what I’m saying? He was incredible.”

Like most other stars, all was going fairly well until Thompson got to Da Bomb Beyond Insanity, when the spice level was taken up a notch.

The former Nickelodeon actor said, pouring on way too much sauce, “It smells like a problem.”

He added, “It’s not even about flavour anymore, it’s just about getting hot,” later saying: “This is f**king hot!” admitting he was sweating.

After Thompson made it through all 10 sauces, even going back for more on the final one, impressed host Sean Evans called him a “card-carrying spiceman.”