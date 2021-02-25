Sarah Polley To Pen Book Of Personal Essays ‘Run Towards The Danger’

Sarah Polley is adding “author” to her resumé.

On Thursday, Penguin Random House publishing imprint Hamish Hamilton announced they have acquired two books by the Canadian director, screenwriter and actress.

Run Towards the Danger, the first of the two books, is set for publication in March 2022 and features a series of personal essays in which Polley “explores memory and the ongoing dialogue between her past and her present.”

The author says the stories featured in the book are, “The ones I have avoided, the ones I haven’t told, the ones that have kept me awake on countless nights.”

“Sarah Polley’s gift for storytelling is infinite,” said Nicole Winstanley, Publisher of Hamish Hamilton/Penguin Canada. “As with each of her projects in front of and behind the camera, Run Towards the Danger is fascinatingly complex, refreshingly honest, devastating, intimate, and profoundly human in all the ways I knew it would be, but also in new startling ways I never could have expected. It is perhaps Sarah’s most potent example of what it means to bring ourselves to a story, to project our own history and experience onto it in such a way that affects not only how we remember it, but also how we tell it to others. It is an extraordinary honour to bring this book to Canadian readers.”

The publisher also shared a short excerpt from the book. “I’ve been acutely aware that my childhood experiences inform my current life. I have, until recently, been less conscious of the power of my adult life to inform my relationship to my memories,” Polley writes. “When I was lucky enough to have experiences in adulthood which echoed pivotal, difficult memories, and to have those experiences go another, better way than they did in the past, my relationship to those memories shifted. The meaning of long-ago experiences transformed, in the context of the ever-changing present. The past and present, I have come to realize, are in constant dialogue, acting upon one another in a kind of reciprocal pressure dance.”

Polley first came to prominence as a child actor, starring in the film “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” and the TV series “Road to Avonlea”. She went on to appear in acclaimed films like “The Sweet Hereafter” and “eXistenZ”.

In 2006, Polley made her feature directorial debut “Away From Her”, based on an Alice Munro short story, and for which she was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

She has since directed the film “Take This Waltz” and documentary “Stories We Tell”, and wrote the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel “Alias Grace”.

Polley is currently set to write and direct a feature adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel Women Talking, starring Frances McDormand.