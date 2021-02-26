Canadian Outerwear Brand Wuxly Movement Celebrates Local Toronto Artists During Black History Month

Wuxly Movement, a Canadian outerwear company that makes sustainable and animal-free products, is shining a light on an important moment.

In honour of Black History Month, Wuxly Movement collaborated with three local Black artists in Toronto to create wearable art pieces using the brand’s jackets as a way to highlight the stories of the artists and to celebrate Black culture.

Speaking with ET Canada, James Yurichuk, the CEO of Wuxly Movement, says the initiative feels close to home. As mentioned on his company’s website, Yurichuk’s original vision for his jackets was inspired by his now-wife Daniela, who immigrated to Canada from Brazil back in 2012.

“I grew up in a multi-cultural community and it’s always been important to me to support community, and friends of all races and cultures,” he explains. “Now that I have an inter-racial family, I want to continue with supporting different cultures even more because there is so much to learn from one another.”

The one-of-a-kind collaborations with artists, including Jabari “Elicser” Elliott, Imani Busby and Tafari Steele, are available for sale on Wuxly.com with proceeds from each sale going to a charity of the artist’s choice.

Speaking further about the initiative, Yurichek adds, “With Wuxly we make warm Canadian jackets, and it’s the spirit of being Canadian to be accepting and to support others. I had this idea of taking our jackets and wouldn’t it be awesome to see them become a piece of art. We partnered with three incredible Toronto artists and each of their works has a powerful meaning, symbolizing Black culture and their stories.”

He continues, “Highlighting Elicser, Tafari and Imani’s work allowed us to amplify their voices with our community in a way that hadn’t been done before.”

See more about the stories of the artists and their pieces below.