Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks COVID-19 Diagnosis May Have Affected Her Metabolism

Gwyneth Paltrow worries she may suffer long-term health complications after contracting COVID-19 last year.

Paltrow recently revealed that she caught the novel coronavirus “early on” last year. There are still a lot unknowns about the long-term affects of COVID-19. The “Avengers: Endgame” actress was told that her slower metabolism may be a consequence of contracting the virus.

“I’ve noticed over the last couple of years my metabolism has slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause,” she told Dr. Will Cole on his Dear Media podcast, The Art of Being Well . “I’m 48-years-old and I know that women tend to lose up to 30 per cent of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life — so I know some of it is that.”

“I think maybe some of it is because I got COVID and my physician in New York said that was affecting a lot of his patients’ metabolisms as well,” Paltrow added. “I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days and exercise a lot and [the weight] would all be gone. And that was not happening over the past year,” she said.

Paltrow used a combination of her favourite bone broth diet, Dr. Cole’s Ketoariondiet and intermittent fasting to help lose weight.

“This has been incredible. I’ve lost 11 pounds since I started,” she shared. “I gained a lot of weight over COVID,” she said.