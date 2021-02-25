David Bowie And Iman’s Daughter Lexi Jones Shares Epic Response To ‘Perverted And Vulgar’ Instagram Follower

Lexi Jones is putting a “perverted and vulgar” follower on blast.

The daughter of David Bowie and Iman, 20, took to Instagram to slam a troll who sent her a demeaning message after she shared a mirror selfie to the platform.

In the post, Jones proudly rocked a brown-coloured cowgirl-inspired swimsuit.

While the photo got a lot of praise from her followers, Jones shared a screengrab of the degrading direct message from a “perverted and vulgar” follower.

“Feels good to love my body after years of hating and disrespecting it,” she said. “No shame in liking how I look in my cowboy swimsuit, but a shame that you’re able to twist it into something so perverted and vulgar.”

Adding, “What a dim-witted piece of trash and sad that there are more people like you. Go f**k yourself. 😇”

Jones is the only daughter between Bowie and Iman. Bowie is also father Duncan Jones from his marriage to Angela Bowie. Iman is also mom to Zulekha Haywood.

Bowie died in 2016 after a long battle with cancer.