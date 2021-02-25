Kanye West Used $15 Million Of His Own Money To Fund 2020 Presidential Campaign

New details surrounding Kanye West’s presidential campaign are coming to light.

According to his final Federal Election Commission report, the rapper, 41, spent $16.6 million CAD on his failed run for president last year.

The report says West contributed nearly $15.7 million CAD of his own money while raising a little more than $2.5 million CAD from outside contributions.

The $16.6 million CAD only went so far, since after joining the race late in July of 2020 (only four months before election day), he barely qualified for the ballot in 12 states and only earned about 66,000 votes nationally.

While the majority of West’s money went to legal fees, production for online promotional videos and “Kanye 2020” apparel, he spent a lot on the final four weeks of the race.

More than $3.4 million CAD went into his final efforts with $265,520 on a two-page ad in The New York Times one week ahead of the election and spent $1.1 million CAD on campaign apparel on Election Day.

Following West’s epic loss in the presidential race, he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, officially filed for divorce.

Insiders claim the “Presidential run and his Twitter rants” were the “final straw”, reports People magazine.

The former couple were married in 2014 and share four children together, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.