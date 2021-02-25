Queen Elizabeth Says Her COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Didn’t Hurt At All’

Queen Elizabeth is opening up about what it was like to get her COVID-19 vaccine while chatting with health officials.

The Queen took part in a video call with the four Senior Responsible Officers (SROs) overseeing how the vaccine is delivered across the U.K.

In early January, Buckingham Palace made the choice to make the personal details of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip getting their vaccine public. Typically private health matters aren’t shared but having the endorsement of someone as high profile as the monarch would not only help calm misinformation about the vaccine, it was also a moral booster for the country.

Speaking of her experience, Queen Elizabeth said, “Well once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected. Which I think it very important. As far as I can make out it was quite harmless.”

“It was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine. And the jab – it didn’t hurt at all.”

Dr. Emily Lawson expressed her hope to the Queen that everyone eligible for the vaccine will take it.

Responding, the Queena added, “I think the other thing is, it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine. They ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

Since January, Prince Charles and Camilla have had their first vaccine only a few weeks ago. Charles previously spoke about having battled the virus early on, saying that he had not fully regained his sense of smell two months after overcoming it.

Other members of the royal family, like Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been spending time on video calls and in person visits to thank frontline workers amidst the vaccine rollout.