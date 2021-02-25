Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu Of ‘Corporate Greed’ And ‘Cultural Misappropriation’ After Bio Pic Announcement

Mike Tyson has a lifetime of experience hitting other people, and now he hits the world of biopics.

Hulu is working on a straight-to-order run for a new limited series called “Iron Mike” based on the legendary heavyweight boxing champion. The eight-episode series is being pieced together by director Craig Gillespie and “I, Tonya” screenwriter Steven Rogers. Margot Robbie will serve as an executive producer.

If you thought Tyson would be thrilled by the announcement, well, he’s not.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story.”

“To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights,” he concluded. “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”