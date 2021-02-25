Emma Watson’s Manager Denies Rumours Actress Is Retiring From Acting

Despite the online chatter, Emma Watson is not retiring from acting.

Rumours began swirling Thursday morning after the Daily Mail suggested the “Harry Potter” star would be retiring from acting in order to focus on settling down with her partner, Leo Robinton.

RELATED: Tom Holland Says He Had A Crush On Emma Watson, Reveals She Once Wore A Dress He Thought Was ‘Mind-Blowing’

Per the report, “Emma Watson has gone ‘dormant’ according to her agent. That appears to be movie-speak for shes given up acting.'”

But according to Jason Weinberg, Watson’s manager at Untitled Entertainment, the report is simply false.

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint & More Put J.K. Rowling On Blast After Tweet About Trans People

“Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” he told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

She was last seen on screen in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” as Meg March. And while she’s best known for her role in “Harry Potter” as Hermione Granger, she earned critical acclaim in Disney’s live-action “Beauty And The Beast” and “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”.