Nick Jonas Spills On Upcoming Album, Reveals Most Of His Songs Are Love Letters Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas is spilling all the deets on his upcoming album.

The singer, 28, joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music to discuss his brand new single, “Spaceman”, and his upcoming album of the same name.

Of the upcoming solo album, his first since 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated, Jonas says, “I feel like I try and let the creative lead and I think that the cool part about the way things work today is that people seem to be more open to a body of work, to an album today, in 2021, more so than they were even five, six years ago when it shifted fully to singles and that approach, which I don’t mind. Listen, I love a big radio song just as much as the next guy.”

He continued, “I also love moments when I’m able to take an idea, a concept, in this case, that feeling of just trying to capture what this year looked like as far as that isolation. I was away from my wife for a few months while she was filming a movie and that’s when I started making the record. And then the reconnection, understanding there is hope on the other side. I feel like the album is inherently hopeful and I want people to feel that when they listen to it.”

While he hasn’t released solo music in five years, the singer has kept busy by touring the world with his brothers Joe and Kevin as the Jonas Brothers and getting married.

Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, who serves as inspiration for a number of the new album’s tracks, wed in 2018.

“She loves it,” Jonas says of Chopra being the subject of his music. “Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio.”

He added, “And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important.”

Spaceman drops March 12.