‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Gets Premiere Date In Eerie First Look At Season Four

The long-awaited fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has a premiere date.

In a new look at the upcoming season, Elisabeth Moss returns as June Osbourne ready to flee Gilead once and for all.

The trailer showed June as she’s no longer an imprisoned handmaid, leading the rebellion against Gilead. In the last moments of the clip, a ship full of refugees docks in Canada, one of which appears to be June.

“My name is June Osbourne. I am a citizen of the United States,” Moss says in a voiceover.

Photo: HULU

Photo: HULU

According to Hulu, “The cultural phenomenon picks up where we left off, with June’s fight for freedom against Gilead. But the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Along with Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel and Bradley Whitford also star.

Season four returns on April 28.