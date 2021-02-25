‘For All Mankind’ Star Joel Kinnaman Kicks Off New Season Of IMDb’s ‘Movies That Changed My Life’

Joel Kinnaman, currently seen in the second season of Apple TV+ alternate-reality space-race series “For All Mankind” paid a virtual visit IMDB’s “Movies That Changed My Life” to kick off the podcast’s second season.

In addition to discussing the second season of his series, he also discussed some influential movies, including how off Robert De Niro’s character in Taxi Driver inspired his acting style.

In fact, during the conversation he comes to realize that all of his favourite films have one thing in common: they’re all crime flicks.

What makes De Niro’s portrayal of alienated cab driver Travis Bickle so extraordinary, said Kinnaman, is his ability to find “the contrast of the character, you know, he’s not playing the psycho, he’s playing the guy that is like desperately trying to connect and, you know, in there of course there’s a writing really serves that.”

Kinnaman’s favourite films, he explained, “all kind of deal with, you know, dark messed-up masculinity and crime. I think it was my end step to acting in general. I had a period of my life, from when I was, you know, 13 to 17, 16, 17, when even early, like maybe 11 12 to 16, 17, where I was kind of in trouble. And all my friends from that time period went on to become criminals at various levels of success. And, and that period, there was so much trauma and anxiety and manipulation and that, that there was so much darkness connected to that time in my life. So, you know, there there’s something from that time that’s almost in every role I do.”

For Kinnaman, it became revelatory when he realized that he “could use these traumatic experiences of my life. They all of a sudden became an asset. And it was something that actually made me good.I became good because of those experiences. That made me understand that acting was a craft that I really wanted to pursue. And, it propelled me into it to go deeper.”

The entire conversation can be heard below:

