Ryan Reynolds Responds To David Beckham With R-Rated Comment

Ryan Reynolds is back to his antics.

The “Free Guy” star got cheeky with David Beckham after he left a comment on a recent Instagram post.

Reynolds shared a photo of himself signing 100 bottles for his Aviation Gin to go to sale at BC Liquor Stores.

Beckham responded to the post, writing, “Wow that’s a sore wrist if I ever saw one.” To which Reynolds quipped back, “I’ve intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait… what are we talking about?”

Reynolds is currently in Vancouver filming his latest movie “The Adam Project”, where co-stars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have also been spotted.

Beckham and Reynolds recently teamed up with Diddy for a Super Bowl commercial where they each touted their respective liquor brands while becoming some of the worst bartenders around.