Brett Ratner’s Milli Vanilli Biopic Dropped By Millennium Media Following Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Brett Ratner’s upcoming biopic about R&B duo Milli Vanilli has been dropped by Millennium Media.

According to Variety, the production company is no longer involved in the selling or production of the project following the allegations of sexual misconduct against Ratner.

“On the heels of the announcement of the long-gestating Milli Vanilli movie, the project fielded multiple competitive bids and a group of private equity investors have emerged that are fully financing the movie to begin production shortly,” a statement, via Variety, reads. “Millennium will not be selling the film at EFM or be involved in the production.”

Ratner’s biopic was only announced Feb. 19 ahead of the Berlin Film Festival’s market. It was supposed to be the director’s return to filmmaking following the allegations of sexual misconduct from Olivia Munn, Natasha Henstridge and five other women in 2017.

On Feb. 20, Time’s Up, the charity which raises money to support victims of sexual harassment, released a statement hoping Ratner would not be granted a comeback in the industry.

“TIME’S UP was born out of the national reckoning on workplace sexual harassment,” said Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up. “Our movement is a product of countless courageous acts by many survivors, including those who spoke out about what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner.”

It continued, “Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologize for the harm he caused, but he also filed lawsuits in an attempt to silence the voices of survivors who came forward – a tactic right out of the predator’s playbook. You don’t get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened. We have not – and will not – forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett.”

Warner Bros. also cut ties with Ratner at the time of the allegations.