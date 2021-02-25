Rebel Wilson Says She Was Asked Out Twice While Filming ‘Pooch Perfect’: ‘They Were Actually Mother And Son’

Rebel Wilson is “feeling great” after her weight loss.

The star took part in a “Pooch Perfect” panel for the Television Critics Association where she joked about showing off “on Instagram shamelessly.”

“I’m feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year,” Wilson said.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Takes Style Inspiration From Meghan Markle

Referencing her recent breakup from Jacob Busch, she continued, “It was cool too, I got two looks per episode. Enough to look at my stylist and show off the new physique because I’m still single. This is my prime time opportunity to just really put out there.”

While working on “Pooch Perfect”, a reality show competition for dog groomers, Wilson said that she was asked out multiple times.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Confirms She Is ‘Single’ Following Split From Jacob Busch

“I was asked out by two contestants on the show,” she said. “The twist is that the contestants were related and they were actually mother and son.”

“Pooch Perfect” premieres on March 30 on ABC.