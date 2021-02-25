Nick Jonas Teases Upcoming ‘SNL’ Takeover With Hilarious New Promos

Click to share this via email

Nick Jonas will be taking over “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, making his debut as host while also serving as musical guest.

In two new promos for the upcoming show, Jonas is flanked by cast members Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.

“Kid, this is your big night!” Yang tells Jonas. “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” Nwodim agrees.

“It’s your big shot!” adds Yang, with Nwodim chiming in, “Don’t blow it!”

“I think I’ve kind of already made it, as a very successful music artist?” Jonas tells the two.

“Exactly!” Nwodim tells him. “That’s a great attitude.” Adds Yang, “Fake it til you make it.”

NICK JONAS

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/glfLH141FI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 25, 2021

In the second spot, Jonas tells viewers he’ll be be doing double duty as host and musical guest, information that surprises Yang and Nwodim.

“We thought we were the musical guest,” Nwodim tells Jonas, who asks, “Why would you think that?”

“Because our new single just dropped, you idiot,” declares Yang.

“Don’t call me an idiot,” Jonas replies, with Nwodim explaining, “No, the single is called ‘You Idiot’.”

“Classic Vaudeville mix-em-up,” Yang noted before he and Nwodim sing their song, featuring lyrics such as, “Kiss me you idiot, love me you idiot, get funky you idiot…”

Watch Nick Jonas as host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.