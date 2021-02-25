Keith Urban Details How Nicole Kidman Was ‘Whacked’ During Sydney Opera House Show

Keith Urban has broken his silence after a heated exchange at the Sydney Opera House earlier this year.

The country crooner spoke to KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show about how someone “whacked” Nicole Kidman.



“We were sitting down with Nic’s mum and we were clapping. It was a bloody great performance and everyone was cheering and cheering,” Urban recalled.

“I looked around and I see a few people standing and a few more and I thought ‘oh I’m getting up,'” he continued. “And then this guy behind me just whacked Nic, like really hit her, with the programme.”

Urban said that Kidman looked at her mom, Janelle, and Urban and said, “He just hit me.”

“It’s a bit of a pickle I was in because I’m a husband and you want to defend your wife but it took a lot of restraint. I was pretty upset,” he added, while explaining that was his first time at the opera and was unaware you aren’t supposed to stand.

“We did not know you are not supposed to stand in the opera. Having not been to the opera before ever in my life, I am sensitive to the etiquette.”

The Sydney Morning Herald previously reported the incident, saying that Urban’s security detail escorted the trio out after Kidman was “swatted.”