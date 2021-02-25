Eddie Murphy Made His Daughter Audition For ‘Coming To America 2’ To Make Sure She Could ‘Deliver’

“Coming to America 2” has been special for Eddie Murphy for a lot of reasons.

One big one, however, is that the long-awaited sequel features screen debut of his daughter, Bella Murphy, who played the daughter of his character, Prince Akeem.

However, as Murphy told “Good Morning America”, he was adamant that Bella earn the role.

“She had to audition for Craig Brewer, who directed the movie,” he said. “I wasn’t musclin’ my kid into the movie. She had to really be able to — you know, to deliver. Otherwise, she wouldn’t have gotten the role.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Turned Down Idea For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Starring Michael B. Jordan

Bella, who was also part of the interview, said she felt the same way.

“I just wanted to be good. I didn’t want people to watch it and be like, ‘Oh, that must be his daughter ‘cause she can’t keep up with everyone else.’ You know what I mean?” she said.

“I just really wanted to do the best that I could,” she added. “And I’m really proud with how it turned out.”

rince Akeem. Bella Murphy plays his daughter, Omma.

The first time she watched the original “Coming to America,” she said, “I was really young. And it was the first time I’ve ever seen Black royalty on screen. And on top of it, it was my dad. So that already was super impactful for me and very empowering.”

“Coming 2 America” premieres March 5.