Taylor Swift Shows Support For Equality Act After It Passes The House

Taylor Swift is showing her support for the Equality Act.

Just as the House passed the Equality Act, which could amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to protect people from being discriminated on based on gender identity or sexual orientation in a number of areas including housing and employment, Taylor Swift shared her support.

Retweeting a GLAAD tweet that revealed the act was passed 224-206, Swift added, “YES!!! Fingers crossed and praying that the Senate will see trans and lgbtq rights as basic human rights.”

YES!!! Fingers crossed and praying that the Senate will see trans and lgbtq rights as basic human rights. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 https://t.co/Nb19UGXgY3 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 25, 2021

The Senate will now have to pass the bill for the Equality Act to become law.

Swift previously spoke out in 2019 about why she was now becoming more vocal about LGBTQ+ rights.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she said to Vogue. “I didn’t realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

It wasn’t until a conversation with friend Todrick Hall that Swift realized she needed to speak up.

“Maybe a year or two ago, Todrick and I are in the car, and he asked me, ‘What would you do if your son was gay?’ The fact that he had to ask me … shocked me and made me realise that I had not made my position clear enough or loud enough.”

The interview came just as she released her “You Need To Calm Down” music video, which ended with a plea for people to sign a petition in support of the Equality Act.