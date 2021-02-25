Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow & More Headline Moschino’s Star-Studded Milan Fashion Week Film

Moschino is doing things a little bit differently for this year’s Autumn-Winter 2021 show for Milan Fashion Week.

Instead of a traditional show featuring models walking down a runway in front of an audience, the models are instead sporting the stylish new looks in a star-studded 12-minute film featuring some of the world’s top fashion models.

In the film — titled “Jungle Red” — an array of styles are unveiled in a VIctorian-style theatre including Hailey Bieber (marking her return to the runway, albeit on film) along with Dita von Teese, Stella Maxwell, Precious Lee, Lily Aldridge, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber Soo Joo Park, Joan Smalls, Miranda Kerr and more.

Pictured: Hailey Bieber

Maye Musk, mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk, is the show’s hostess.

The film is the brainchild of Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

Pictured: Winnie Harlow

“There’s not just one archetype of age or beauty,” Scott told CNN, revealing he based his film on George Cukor’s 1939 classic “The Women”.

“There’s many different races; there’s different body types,” he added. “So in essence, that is much more true to life, but not true to film or true to the kind of archetypes that Hollywood would perpetuate, especially in the 1930s.”

Pictured: Dita Von Teese

The video ends on a cheeky note when Von Teese turns her back to the camera to reveal a heart-shaped portion of the dress has been cut out to expose her bare derriere; to ensure the point gets across the words “The End” are then flashed across the screen.