Eva Mendes Is ‘Missing’ Her And Ryan Gosling’s Dog George

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are missing their late dog, George, who died in 2016.

Mendes shared some sweet photo of George such as her bathing the dog and another one of him wrapped in a towel.

RELATED: Eva Mendes Clarifies Her Stance On Plastic Surgery: ‘I’m All For It. All. For. It.’

“Missing this little dude so much it hurts,” she captioned the photo.

George was a star himself, even appearing with Gosling on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” back in 2011.

Gosling explained why his dog was shaved with only a mohawk.

RELATED: Fans Freak As Eva Mendes Shares Photo Of Needles Jammed In Her Neck During Extreme Beauty Treatment

“He insists on it,” he explained. “Ten years ago, I shaved a mohawk just for the summer, and then every time it started to grow out, he turned into a total jerk… And then I’d shave it back, and it he turned into a nice guy again.”