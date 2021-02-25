Billie Eilish Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles In Revealing New Apple TV+ Documentary

Fans of Billie Eilish will get to know the “Bad Guy” singer like never before when the new Apple TV+ documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” debuts on Friday.

According to the Daily Mail, Eilish gets candid when discussing her mental health struggles.

“I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something…and I have the same problem,” she says in the film, which was directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

Eilish also reveals that when she was 14 or 15 she used to cut herself in order to “make herself bleed,” because “I thought I deserved it.”

She also admitted to having suicidal thoughts. “I never thought I’d make it to this age,” she admitted, adding, “I’m never happy.”

The doc, reports Us Weekly, also features footage of Eilish speaking with then-boyfriend Brandon Evans, a singer who goes by the name “Q.”

“I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair,” she explains of their ultimate breakup.

“I don’t think you should be in a relationship super-excited about things the other person couldn’t care less about. There was a lack of effort. Like dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself so you can’t love me and you don’t,” she says. “I can’t fix him. I tried.”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” premieres on Friday, Feb. 26.