Orlando Bloom Sings Everything With ‘Dad’ In It To Daisy Dove So ‘She Says That Word Before Anything Else’

Orlando Bloom talks being a dad to six-month-old Daisy Dove on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”.

The actor, who welcomed the little one with other half Katy Perry in August, tells the host, “I sing and chant to her all the time. I constantly sing everything with the word ‘dad’ in it so she says that word before anything else!”

Bloom also talks about his new revenge drama “Retaliation”.

RELATED: Katy Perry Gushes About Motherhood, Says Baby Daughter Daisy ‘Changed My Life’

The star shares, “It came out during COVID and I didn’t think it would see the light of day – I am so happy it has.

“It is a very powerful story and I get the jitters when I talk about it. It is based on the writer’s own life and it was such an intense project I signed up immediately – I felt a calling to do it.”

Bloom’s comments about parenthood come after Perry gushed about being a mom in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month.

She said, “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.

“I have family and support, and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son.”