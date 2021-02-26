Tom Holland Says He Got ‘Very Sick’ Transforming His Body To Play A Marine And Drug Addict In New Film ‘Cherry’: ‘I Would Never Go Back There Again’

Tom Holland speaks about his dark new role in the film “Cherry” with British GQ.

The film’s synopsis reads, “An army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Holland plays the lead character.

Holland asks in the interview, “Have you ever taken heroin before? Because I have not. I couldn’t sit there on set and inject heroin into my chest – that’s not how it is done.

“I had to get it right. This role took me to some of the darkest places I have ever been, emotionally, physically, anythingly… I would never go back there again, not for anyone. I am pleased I did it, but that door is now closed and locked.”

He says of his physical transformation for “Cherry”: “I lost around 27 lb. by running in a bin bag every day. It was awful. Truly. It was only about ten weeks out of shooting that I realized what I was getting into and what I need to do to transform into the role.

“So I sat down with my trainer, George Ashwell, and he told me, ‘Right, you need to eat only 500 calories a day and run 10 miles. Go.’ Great. It was brutal. And then bulking up, going from a drug addict to shooting scenes as a marine? I got very sick, actually. And it’s changed my relationship with food completely. I think I would find it very difficult to find a role that would warrant that sort of abuse on my body again.”

Holland also talks about “Spider-Man” and whether the upcoming “No Way Home” movie will be his final one.

“I hope not, but I don’t have another contract – yet. As I was cast as Spider-Man six years ago, I have always had the contract there was a safety net. I would never need to worry as, next year, I always had another ‘Spider-Man’ film – but not anymore. I’m just looking at my phone waiting for it to ring with a new contract.”

Holland adds of whether he’d say yes, “Absolutely. One hundred per cent, yes,” saying when asked whether there would be any renegotiation clauses, “We’d need to keep the same core team. The director Jon Watts is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon].”

See the full feature in the April issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands Thursday, March 4.