Kate Winslet Says Her ‘A*se Is Massive,’ Thanks To All The Sourdough She’s Been Baking

Those carbs add up.

This week, Kate Winslet appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” and revealed that the pandemic lockdown has had some unexpected side effects for her.

“I’ve been making sourdough and now my a*se is massive,” the Oscar-winning actress laughed.

She also joked that even her phone has been picking up on her weight gain.

“The other day I was answering some questions on email and instead of ‘film actress’ it auto corrected to ‘full mattress’,” Winslet said.

“That’s exactly how I feel and will describe myself from now on!”

Thankfully, starring in the 2011 film “Contagion” helps Winslet properly prepare for the current real-life pandemic.

“It freaked me out! Why would anyone watch that during a pandemic?” she said of the film’s popularity on streaming services early in the pandemic.

“The writer started messaging me saying, ‘It’s coming,'” the actress went on. “And because of that my family and I started wearing masks quite long before anyone else and we used to get many funny looks.”

Winslet also spoke about her recent role in the period lesbian drama “Ammonite”, co-starring Saoirse Ronan.

“It was really challenging because she was really reserved and socially uncomfortable. I’m nothing like Mary so it was really hard for me to find her inner world,” she said. “I am not a method actor, but I had to live a little bit like her to find her rhythms.”