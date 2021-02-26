Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Gospel Royalty CeCe Winans For Stunning Version Of ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’

Carrie Underwood has teamed up with gospel icon CeCe Winans for a stunning cover of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”.

The track, released Friday, features on Underwood’s upcoming gospel album, My Savior.

Lyrics include, “Great is Thy faithfulness! / Great is Thy faithfulness! / Morning by morning, new mercies I see / All I have needed, Thy hand hath provided / Great is Thy faithfulness! / Great is Thy faithfulness! / Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me!”

Thomas O. Chisholm originally wrote the lyrics as a poem back in 1923. He then sent the words to William M. Runyan, who composed the song’s melody.

Underwood announced she’d be releasing My Savior on March 26. She confirmed the news in a social media video in January: “For as long as I can remember I have wanted to record an album of my favourite gospel hymns, and after #MyGift felt like the perfect time to make it happen. It’s called #MySavior and it will be here March 26, just in time for Easter!”