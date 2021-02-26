Kelly Clarkson Goes Big With Cover Of U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’

Click to share this via email

Things are looking up.

On Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host really shows off her voice with a “Kellyoke” cover of a U2 mega-hit.

With her band backing her in full force, Clarkson sang a big, faithful rendition of the 2000 single “Beautiful Day”, going toe to toe with Bono’s epic vocals.

It’s not the first time Clarkson has covered U2 on the show. Last fall, she performed a remote “Kellyoke” segment singing the band’s 1987 hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.

Recently, Clarkson has also covered songs by the Youngbloods, Everclear, and Lady Gaga.