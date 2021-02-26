ACM Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton And Maren Morris Lead In Nominations

Click to share this via email

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton scored big with the 2021 ACM Award nominations! The country singers each earned six nominations this year, which were announced Friday.

Miranda Lambert, who’s the most-nominated female artist in ACM history, came in at second with five nods. Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett earned four nominations each, while Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress and HARDY all got three.

Also of note, is that every Single of the Year nominee is a woman for the first time in ACM history. Receiving their first-ever ACM nominations are Pink, John Legend and Gwen Stefani, for their songs with Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton, respectively.

The 56th ACM Awards will air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe, Sunday, April 18 at 8/7c on CBS.

See the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton