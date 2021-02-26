Steve Harvey On Michael B. Jordan Dating His Daughter: ‘Not The Sexiest Man Alive To Me’

Steve Harvey joined Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show on Thursday, and jokingly insisted he wasn’t too impressed by his daughter Lori Harvey’s new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

Or at least he seemed to be joking.

“He is a nice guy, yeah, but he is not the sexiest man alive to me at all,” said Harvey, pointing to the “Creed” star being given the 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive” title by People.

The way Harvey sees it, he’s the sexiest man alive, and explained why. “All these people I’m paying for. Hell, if that ain’t sexy, what is?” he quipped.

“I’ve never been attractive, I knew that. That’s why I had to come up with these damn jokes, but this kid — I like him,” Harvey continued.

Jimmy Kimmel brought up the romantic Valentine’s Day surprise that Jordan cooked up.

“He rented out, like, the whole aquarium for your daughter,” reminded Kimmel, but Harvey still wasn’t impressed.

“Yeah, well, good luck, homie,” he said. “You know, Valentine’s come every year, I don’t know if you know how this works or not, but I don’t know how you gonna top that. But good luck, partner.”

Harvey added: “I mean, it was really nice what he did, you know, I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy, met his father and everything, but uh — that was a lot. I don’t know where he’s gonna go from here, so hopefully, you know, maybe he’ll make ‘Creed 4, 5 and 6’.”