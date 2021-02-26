James Corden Says He’d ‘Swap Anything’ He’s Done In His Career To ‘Have Been In A ’90s Boy Band’

James Corden loves boy bands so much he says he’d “swap anything I’ve done in my career” to have been in one.

The “Late Late Show” host chats to W Magazine as part of their 2021 Best Performances Portfolio, telling the publication: “Boy bands, for me, are a sort of unfulfilled dream. I even formed two boy bands at school: Full Frontal, which wasn’t really a proper band, and then there was Insatiable, because you could never get enough of that band.

“Anything I’ve done in my career, I would happily swap to have been in a successful ’90s boy band. Or even a mediocre ’90s boy band. I would trade my success for two top-3 singles.”

RELATED: James Corden Opens Up To Oprah About How Stigmas Held Him Back From Getting Healthier

Corden adds of growing up singing: “I was rarely not singing. Quite early in my relationship with my wife, she looked at me and said, ‘Stop adding harmonies to these songs where they don’t need to be added.’ At the time, we were in the car with the radio on. I wish I’d had the foresight to tell her that me singing in the car would be very useful for us down the line.”

Photographed by Juergen Teller

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also features in the issue, talking to the magazine about the excellent advice Jordan Peele once gave him.

“When I was doing ‘Us’, Jordan Peele told me, ‘Don’t do it if you don’t love it.’ And that was important advice, especially if you are lucky enough to have choices and opportunities. When you have momentum and talent, it’s easy to say yes. But it’s even more crucial to do only what you love.”

RELATED: James Corden Brings ‘Razzle Dazzle’ To The Weeknd’s Halftime Performance

Abdul-Mateen reveals the rules he lives by: “When I audition, I wear mismatched socks. I do that because then I already know that I messed up; it takes the pressure off.”

Photographed by Juergen Teller

Sophia Lillis discusses her favourite Halloween costume with the mag: “I was a pencil. My dad made the costume. I was wearing pink shoes for the eraser. I had a cone hat that looked like a point, and I had cardboard all around me. I couldn’t really move or ring a doorbell. I fell down lots and couldn’t get back up. My twin brother was a piece of paper—a math test, or something like that. He had problems written all over him.”

The “It” star says of the age she started acting: “Eight or nine. I started by acting in NYU thesis films. My first film was called ‘The Lipstick Stain’, and my character was living in a funeral home. I got used to being in a lot of depressing films.”