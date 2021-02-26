Eddie Murphy Reveals His Basketball Game Against Prince That Inspired ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Sketch Was Real

Yes, Eddie Murphy did play a game of basketball against the legendary Prince.

Appearing Thursday night on “The Tonight Show”, the “Coming 2 America” star reminisced about the infamous story that inspired a “Chappelle’s Show” sketch in which Murphy and his late brother Charlie played pickup basketball with the singer.

“That is totally and absolutely accurate,” Murphy said of the sketch.

Recalling the game, the actor and comedian said, “We had on club clothes and Prince had on that outfit that was in the ‘Kiss’ video, where he had the little short shirt and the leather jacket with the buttons. He had that outfit on and a little gold chain around his waist.”

Murphy continued, “It was Prince and some dude named Micki Free that used to hang out. They used to all wear that kind of Prince’s clothes so my brother was like, ‘All right, it’s going to be shirts against blouses.’ And they teamed up and the blouses won. They beat the f**k out of us.”

He added, “We had one dude on our squad that could play named Larry. And he didn’t have no shoes, so Prince gave him some sneakers. Prince wore maybe like 2-3 sizes smaller than Larry, but Larry was so excited to have Prince’s sneakers on, he put the tiny sneakers on his feet. So he couldn’t do his game right. He couldn’t execute. The one dude who could play, Prince’s shoes had him shut down.”