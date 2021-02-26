Mads Mikkelsen On Being Rihanna’s ‘B**ch’, Filling In For Johnny Depp And More

Mads Mikkelsen may have earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in “Another Round” but it’s still his appearance in Rihanna’s 2015 music video “B**ch Better Have My Money” that his kids are most proud of.

“Yes, I was the b**ch,” Mikkelsen laughs while speaking to WSJ. Magazine. “But I never knew quite why or how I became the b**ch.”

Rihanna hand-picked the 55-year-old Danish actor to appear in the video, which earned him serious cred with younger fans. “That made me go off on the cool meter among my kids. ‘Bond’— fine, OK. ‘Star Wars’ movie—kind of OK. But working with Rihanna—just top-notch. You know, I might need to get in another video soon.”

Mads Mikkelsen – Daniel Jackson for WSJ. Magazine

RELATED: ‘Hannibal’ Creator Reveals NBC Wanted To Cast John Cusack Or Hugh Grant As The Show’s Lead Instead Of Mads Mikkelsen

Before any appearance in a future Rihanna video, Mikkelsen will enter the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Mikkelsen made headlines after it was announced he would replace Johnny Depp as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in the third outing of the “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” series. Though Depp originated the role, Mikkelsen says he’s not going to create a carbon copy of Depp’s take.

“I don’t feel constrained at all,” he explains. “I think it would be creative suicide if I tried to copy what Johnny did. It’s also very specific. He’s a wonderful actor that nobody can copy, so trying to would be insane. Obviously, I have to find my own path.”

Mikkelsen will next appear opposite Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in the adaptation of the Chaos Walking trilogy. Mikkelsen once again plays the bad guy.

RELATED: Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence After Replacing Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts’

“It has been the tendency that I’m playing the baddie—fantastic baddies in fantastic films,” he says of the Hollywood films he’s been a part of. “If that’s what’s coming from there, I’m game.”

While the Danish star says he never wants to have to choose between big-budget Hollywood movies and art-house films, he has “lots of other things going on for me in Europe,” but adds “it would be interesting if they opened their eyes a little more” when it comes to Hollywood casting.

RELATED: First Look At Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen And Daisy Ridley In Long-Delayed ‘Chaos Walking’

“Chaos Walking” arrives March 5.

The full interview with Mikkelsen appears in WSJ. Magazine’s “Spring Men’s Fashion” issue out on newsstands Saturday, March 13.