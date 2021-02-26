Skip to Main Content

Miranda Lambert Says The Pandemic Has Made Her Marriage ‘Really Strong’: ‘We Got To Really Get To Know Each Other’

By Becca Longmire.

Miranda Lambert gushed over her husband Brendan Mcloughlin and getting to spend more time with him during the pandemic in a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Storme Warren Show”.

The country star shared, “I think it was really good. I mean, we didn’t date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other [during quarantine].

“Because it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong. And, you know, I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re different directions all the time.

“But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

Lambert also spoke about filming the music video for “Settling Down” on her farm in Nashville and having a love interest for the first time in one of her music videos: her hubby.

“We shot it at my farm and I’ve never had a love interest in a video my entire career,” the singer said.

“And so I figured, Why not my husband who happens to be hot, here, and free? He did great. He loved it. He was a champ and I got to ride my real horse Gibson and in a cape, I’m like, what kind of princess bride fairy tale is this? It’s awesome.”

Lambert then spoke about her duet with Elle King on “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”:

