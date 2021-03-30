A Mapmaker Will Reshape The World In ‘Shadow And Bone’ Trailer

The Shadow Fold must be destroyed, and a lowly mapmaker holds the key in the new trailer for “Shadow and Bone”.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for the fantasy series “Shadow and Bone”, based on the bestselling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo.

Photo: Netflix

“‘Shadow and Bone’ finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free,” the official description reads.

“With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Photo: Netflix

The eight-episode series also stars Archie Renoux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes.

“Shadow and Bone” hits Netflix on April 23.