Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Studio Album ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber is back with new music.

The Canadian-born singer has announced he’ll be releasing his sixth studio album, Justice, on March 19.

The new music will include the three global smash hit singles that have garnered over 2 billion streams worldwide; “Holy” feat. Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco and “Anyone”.

Bieber shares of the release, “In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing – and justice – for humanity.

“In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone. Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone,” the musician adds in a press release.

“Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another. I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Justice comes after Bieber dropped his last studio album, the Grammy-nominated Changes, on Feb. 14, 2020.