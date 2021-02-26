Mickey Guyton Debuts Powerful Cover Of Beyonce’s ‘If I Were A Boy’

Mickey Guyton is celebrating Black History Month with a brand new cover.

The country singer joined forces with Amazon for their Black History Month playlist to honour Black artists who are pioneers in the music industry.

For her cover, Guyton chose “If I Were A Boy” by Beyonce.

Guyton proves she can take on any tune and bring her own flair to the already classic song, perfectly blending country music with an R&B sound.

“It was important for me to record ‘If I Were a Boy’ because I have been fighting in country music for so long to just be accepted for who I am. This song represents the release and the birth of something new,” Guyton says in a press release. “Really this song means so much more to me, and has a completely different meaning, than when I first heard it.”

Guyton also revealed D.C.-based artist Jamilla Okubo to design the single’s cover art, “When people see the cover art for my version of ‘If I Were a Boy’,” I really hope that people don’t see me, but that they see themselves.”

The single is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.