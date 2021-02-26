Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing ‘Superman’ Reboot With J.J. Abrams Producing

The Man of Steel is getting another reboot.

On Friday, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. and DC are planning a new take on “Superman” for the big screen.

According to the report, J.J. Abrams will be producing, with Between the World and Me author Ta-Nehisi Coates writing.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, and despite Henry Cavill’s publicly stated interest in returning to the role, no stars are attached.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” said Coates in a statement to Shadow and Act. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity,” Abrams added.

Coates is also currently writing the drama “Wrong Answer” for director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan.

Abrams, meanwhile is also developing a universe of films based on the Justice League Dark comics through his production company Bad Robot.