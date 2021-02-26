Miranda Lambert And Elle King Are ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ In Fun New Music Video

Miranda Lambert and Elle King have teamed up for the ultimate party anthem.

On Friday, the former tour mates dropped the fun “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” track and music video, marking their second collaboration since their CMA Award-winning “Fooled Around and Fell in Love”.

“We don’t gotta wait until the weekend / There’s always time to jump in off the deep end,” Lambert sings, with King adding, “So don’t you wait up tonight, don’t worry I’ll be fine / Baby I’m drunk and I don’t wanna go home.”

“The true story of this song sums up our wild friendship,” said King in a statement. “Miranda is someone I have looked up to as a songwriter, musician, performer, and human being for a long time. So our tumbleweed snowball story of getting to know each other is the ultimate real deal kinda thing. Nobody revs me up, kicks my ass on stage, or treats me more like family than Miranda Lambert.”

While speaking with Sirius XM’s Storme Warren on Friday, Lambert explained it was a no-brainer joining King on the fun track.

“We just hit it off, she’s an awesome girl and I’m such a huge fan of hers,” says the singer. “She asked me to sing on this song… it’s just a fun party anthem and then nothing happened with it last year because it was last year. Now, finally we got to shoot the music video… basically got to play dress up and sing and drink all day which was great.”

Fans can watch the music video above.