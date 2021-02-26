Chloë Grace Moretz Leaves Drew Barrymore Speechless After She Unveils Her Incredible Furniture Redesign

Chloë Grace Moretz shocked Drew Barrymore with how she transformed a simple piece of furniture into something incredible.

The actress appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” to discuss her new movie “Tom and Jerry” but also joined the talk-show host for Design Week to unveil something very special she’d been working on.

The pair were tasked with transforming the same dresser; each piece would be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, an organization that has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond.

As Moretz showed off her new and improved dresser, Barrymore squealed: “Oh my gosh! What? How did you do this?”

Moretz explained, “I really love the feeling of the white oak, the natural wood is something I love in my house. I wanted to keep it simple on the outside but I love the leather pull tabs. It gives it a nice functional but also different [approach] than your typical drawer pull.”

She also included a cute pride flag on the inside.

Barrymore gushed, “Absolutely beautiful! I am so inspired and I can’t fake it when it comes to design. I am so impressed with what you did!”

Moretz also praised Barrymore for the way she’d decorated her house. See how the pair’s dressers turned out in the clip above.

