Eddie Murphy Reveals Why He Rejected Offer To Star In Original ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie

Eddie Murphy is reflecting on his decision to turn down a role in “Ghostbusters” in order to star in another classic ’80s comedy.

In a new interview with Parade, the iconic comedian recalled how Dan Aykroyd offered him a part in the 1984 supernatural comedy, which sees a team of former scientists doing battle against evil spirits.

Asked what movie from the ’80s he would have been interested in starring in, Murphy revealed, “I was supposed to be in ‘Ghostbusters’. We were doing ‘Trading Places’ and Dan Aykroyd was like, ‘This movie ‘Ghostbusters’….'”

He continued, “I wish I could have been in both, but I did ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ instead of ‘Ghostbusters’.”

Murphy is expected to reprise his role as Axel Foley in an upcoming fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” movie.

The 59-year-old actor will next hit screens in “Coming 2 America”, which arrives on Amazon Prime starting March 5.

Explaining why he decided that it was the right time for a sequel, Murphy told The New York Times, “The way the story ended was kind of like, ‘And they lived happily ever after.’ Then all this time passed and the movie became this cult thing. Catchphrases from the movie start working their way into the culture.”

“Stores turning themselves into McDowell’s [where Prince Akeem worked.] I see Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed up like the Zamunda characters for Halloween.”

Murphy recently revealed the reason why he insisted that his daughter auditioned before she was cast in “Coming 2 America”.