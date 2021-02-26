Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker’s Family Speaks Out, Revealing He’s Expected To ‘Make A Full Recovery’ After Being Shot

The family of Ryan Fischer is optimistic about his condition.

On Wednesday night, Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot by an assailant while out with the singer’s two dogs.

“Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” Fischer’s family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.”

After shooting Fischer, the suspect allegedly stole the two dogs and fled the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation, and Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 for anyone who can aid in the return of her dogs.

The Fischer family also thanked Gaga for her support throughout the ordeal, saying, “Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”

Finally, they added, “Thank you very much for your interest and support. At this time we kindly ask that you respect our family’s privacy as we are focused on Ryan’s recovery.”