Demi Lovato Fans Respond After She Calls Gender Reveal Parties ‘Transphobic’

By Jamie Samhan.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig/CPImages

Demi Lovato is sharing her stance on gender reveal parties.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, which was first shared by transgender rights activist Alok Vaid-Menon, the singer said that society has a “belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more ‘natural’ than trans people.”

The note said it is “both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic.”

Adding, “This is not about political correctness, it’s just … correct. We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality.”

Continuing, “Gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options ‘boy or girl.’”

Lovato’s post gained a lot of attention, with some people agreeing and some who hit back at her remarks.

“Baby girl most of parents just wanna celebrate that they’re having a baby. Not the gender of the baby,” wrote one person on Instagram, while another added, “Or maybe they are fun for an expecting mother…”

A third person wrote, “I LOVE Demi but a gender reveal party is not transphobic. Stop trying to make people think it is . That’s the problem . Most people just wanna celebrate having a baby . And it’s their baby and they have the right to celebrate how they choose don’t push your beliefs on other people.”

More read: “Why don’t you just let people live how they want?” or “This has gone too far.”

