Demi Lovato Fans Respond After She Calls Gender Reveal Parties ‘Transphobic’

Demi Lovato is sharing her stance on gender reveal parties.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, which was first shared by transgender rights activist Alok Vaid-Menon, the singer said that society has a “belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more ‘natural’ than trans people.”

The note said it is “both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic.”

Adding, “This is not about political correctness, it’s just … correct. We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality.”

Continuing, “Gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options ‘boy or girl.’”

Lovato’s post gained a lot of attention, with some people agreeing and some who hit back at her remarks.

“Baby girl most of parents just wanna celebrate that they’re having a baby. Not the gender of the baby,” wrote one person on Instagram, while another added, “Or maybe they are fun for an expecting mother…”

A third person wrote, “I LOVE Demi but a gender reveal party is not transphobic. Stop trying to make people think it is . That’s the problem . Most people just wanna celebrate having a baby . And it’s their baby and they have the right to celebrate how they choose don’t push your beliefs on other people.”

More read: “Why don’t you just let people live how they want?” or “This has gone too far.”

I don't think transphobic has nothing to do with gender reveal. Most of the people who do that don't really know what will happen in the future for their kids. — Blue 💙 (@LonelyHeart937) February 26, 2021

We had a gender reveal party on our second baby. For a bit of excitement.. because our son wanted to burst the balloon to find out if he was having a baby sister or brother I take grave exception to @ddlovato 's suggestion that this was transphobic https://t.co/nbtjhjMjHJ — ᒍEᖇ ᗪI᙭Oᑎ (@JeremyDixonDJ) February 26, 2021

Jeez.. this level of demented celebrity virtue-signalling is so exhausting… and I don't even like gender reveal parties. https://t.co/0gJxK459aV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 26, 2021

Demi Lovato THERE ARE ONLY 2 genders, that we as humans chose to clean our asses with that cause we are arrogant, that's a whole different thing. So don't talk shit at it people WHO DO a gender reveal because they don't go with the wind like 90% of the population.. — Jordan (@Jordan25714979) February 26, 2021