Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Share Heartfelt Tributes To Each Other On 12th Wedding Anniversary

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are feeling the love on the 12th anniversary of their big day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Brazilian supermodel each took to Instagram to share sentimental tributes to each other in honour of the special occasion.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said ‘I do’ 12 years ago,” wrote Brady alongside a sweet family photograph taken after his recent Super Bowl win.

“You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I??” he continued.

Meanwhile, Bündchen shared a collection of photographs from their time together.

“We have gone through so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo,” she gushed.

Brady, 43, and Bündchen, 40, first met through a mutual friend in 2006. In February 2009, the pair got married in a secret ceremony that was organized within just 10 days.

The couple are parents to Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8.

Brady is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan from a previous relationship.