Oprah Says The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Special Is The ‘Best Interview She’s Ever Done’

After Prince Harry’s appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” this week, royals fans are even more excited for Oprah’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The special will air in just over a week, with Oprah sharing details with her bestie Gayle King.

While on “CBS This Morning” on Friday, King dished, “Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah. It’s their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties… and I’ve heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it’s the best interview she’s ever done. So I’m curious. I think that’s saying something!”

King previously said “nothing is off limits,” when it comes to Oprah questioning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The 90-minute special will see Oprah question Meghan on everything “from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

Harry will then join the ladies, where they will talk about their move to the U.S. and future plans.

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.