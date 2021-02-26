Chrishell Stause And Keo Motsepe Split After Meeting On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are going their separate ways.

A source tells ET that the “Selling Sunset” star and “Dancing With the Stars” pro have called it quits. The two met on season 29 of the dance competition show. Stause was paired with Gleb Savchenko, while Motsepe competed with Anne Heche.

Stause, 39, and Motsepe, 31, became Instagram official back in December. “I knew from my dance work I wasn’t going to win a mirrorball from the beginning,” Stause joked in an Instagram Live with “DWTS” champion Kaitlyn Bristowe at the time. “So to have this [relationship] come from it, I’m just very smitten.”

“The most important thing for me is her,” added Motsepe. “It’s the love that we received and everything that’s more of a bonus, and as long as she’s happy [we’re good].”